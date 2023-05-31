Weekly Block Diwas organised in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 31: Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, conducted a productive public grievance redressal camp at Fatehpur Gurrian of Rajouri block under the Weekly Block Diwas, today.
The DC was accompanied by a team of officials from various departments to address the issues faced by the local residents. During the camp, the proactive involvement of the locals was evident as they raised several pertinent issues and demands, including the pressing need for macadamisation of roads, urgent up-gradation of schools, resolution of staff shortage in government institutions, and augmentation of the healthcare infrastructure, among others.
The Deputy Commissioner displayed exceptional patience and attentiveness as he listened to the grievances put forth by the public and their representatives. He assured them that their concerns would be expeditiously taken up with the concerned departments, ensuring their prompt resolution.