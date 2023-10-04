Weekly block diwas | Public grievances redressal camp held in border area Pukhrani

During the camp, the public and their representatives raised a number of issues, including the need for better road infrastructure, upgradation of government institutions, improved healthcare facilities, and shortage of staff, issues regarding loha katha road, border bunkers, Urdu lecturer at HSS Qila Darhal etc.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to all the issues raised by the public and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed in a phased manner. In response to the concerns regarding the Loha Katha road, the Deputy Commissioner has taken a proactive step by instructing the Executive Engineer (XEN) of PWD to personally visit the site and compile a comprehensive report on the matter.