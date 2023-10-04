Weekly block diwas | Public grievances redressal camp held in border area Pukhrani

Rajouri, Oct 4: In a move under the Block Diwas initiative, District Development Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal on Wednesday presided over a public grievances redressal camp in border area Pukhrani of Qila Darhal block. The primary aim was to bring solutions to the doorstep of the people.
During the camp, the public and their representatives raised a number of issues, including the need for better road infrastructure, upgradation of government institutions, improved healthcare facilities, and shortage of staff, issues regarding loha katha road, border bunkers, Urdu lecturer at HSS Qila Darhal etc.
The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to all the issues raised by the public and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed in a phased manner. In response to the concerns regarding the Loha Katha road, the Deputy Commissioner has taken a proactive step by instructing the Executive Engineer (XEN) of PWD to personally visit the site and compile a comprehensive report on the matter.
Furthermore, it is worth noting that the residents and the Sarpanch of Lam have expressed their satisfaction with the notable progress achieved under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). This signifies the positive impact of government initiatives on the community, enhancing their access to clean water and fostering overall development.
Sarpanch Rajpur Bhatta extended heartfelt congratulations to all deserving beneficiaries who have received support under the Awas Plus scheme. This initiative is making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need, providing them with the comfort and security of a proper home. Moreover, the Sarpanch also expressed profound gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for distribution of scooties to specially-abled persons.
Responding to the demand for the Urdu lecturer at HSS Qila Darhal, the DC assured the public that the faculty will be provided on priority. Similarly, while addressing the other issues and demands projected during the public outreach camp, the Deputy commissioner Vikas kundal directed concerned officers to work towards resolving the difficulties of the people at the earliest.
Taking note of the concerns raised about the slow construction of border bunkers in Panchayat Pukhrani, Laroka, the Deputy Commissioner took immediate action, instructing the XEN to visit the site and expedite the bunker completion process. While addressing the issue of Pukhrani-Kampla - Lam road project, the DC directed the XEN PWD(R&B) to prepare the project report at the earliest.
Furthermore, there was widespread optimism among the local residents regarding the mobile tower project in the area. The installation of a 4G tower is expected to significantly improve connectivity, providing better access to communication and online services for the people in the region.
The Deputy Commissioner also delivered an impactful message, emphasizing the significance of the Qila Darhal Block as a border region. In pursuit of comprehensive development for these vital border areas, a series of initiatives have been taken, including SSY, BADP, border bunkers, and numerous others.