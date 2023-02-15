Weekly Block Diwas | Public outreach camp held near Rajouri border

Rajouri, Feb 15: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, on Wednesday presided over a weekly block Diwas public outreach camp at village of Ghai up Nia, situated close to the border.
The camp was held to listen to the public issues and assure early redressal of the issues faced by the villagers. The major demands projected by the people were mainly related to better road connectivity, upgrading of health infrastructure and adequate medical staff, provision of bunkers for the border inhabitants and the construction of a boundary wall for the Middle School Ghai Up Nias.