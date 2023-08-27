Well dug years ago in Rajouri village unused in absence of water lifting pump

Rajouri: A well dug under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) in Narian village of Rajouri is lying unused due to want of installation of water lifting pump and allied electric equipment.

The work for the construction of the well and tank at Khatwal Mohalla of Narian Panchayat in Rajouri was taken up in 2011-12 under the NRDWP.

The work was completed in 2014-15.

However, installation of a water lifting pump and allied electric equipment at this station has been awaited for the past eight years with both Civil Wing and Mechanical Wing of Jal Shakti Department (Jal Jeevan Mission) blaming one another for the failure to get the remaining work completed.

Locals fear incompletion of this important water supply scheme, which was aimed to boost the existing water supply schemes in the area and provide drinking water supply to the households of this Panchayat located at the boundary of Rajouri and Nowshera sub divisions in Rajouri district.

A delegation of locals headed by Sarpanch Narian Panchayat Jagmohan Kour met the Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, Civil Division, Nowshera on Friday and raised the issue of the failure of the department to complete this important scheme for the past more than a decade.