Wild animal rescued in Poonch

Rajouri, July 23: A team of the Wildlife Protection Department in Poonch rescued a wild animal in the area after its head got trapped in a plastic jar.
Wildlife Protection Warden Rajouri-Poonch, Mushtaq Chowdhary said that on Saturday evening, field staff of Poonch range received information that a wild animal has been seen in a village and its head is trapped in a plastic jar due to which the animal is not able to move.
Over this, he said, a rescue operation was launched which continued for several hours after which the animal was finally intercepted in bushy areas.
“After hectic efforts, the team managed to remove the plastic jar from the head of the animal which was found to be a wild jackal,” the Wildlife Protection Warden said. The animal was later freed in its natural habitat, he said.