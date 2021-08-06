Wireless communication devices, torches recovered during CASO near LoC in Poonch

Rajouri August 6: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday recovered at least two wireless communication devices, an unspecified number of batteries and hand held torches during a cordon and search operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote area of Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the CASO was launched this morning on a specific information received by them.

The two communication wireless devices, batteries used to operate these devices and hand held torches used for walking during night hours were recovered during the search operation, an official said.