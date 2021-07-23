Wireless set, AK-47 round recovered in J&K's Rajouri

Srinagar, Jul 23: Army on Friday morning recovered a wireless set and one round of AK-47 in Lamberi village in Rajouri district, defence officials said.

News agency GNS while quoting the officials reported that a party of Army's 63 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation on receipt of specific operation.

In the course of searches, the team recovered a wireless set, AK-47 round, a charger and a radio set, officials said.