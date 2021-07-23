Pir Panjal

Wireless set, AK-47 round recovered in J&K's Rajouri

SDPO Nowshera, Zakir Shaheen Mirza said that all items have been taken into custody for due examination.
Wireless set, AK-47 round recovered in J&K's Rajouri
GNS
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jul 23: Army on Friday morning recovered a wireless set and one round of AK-47 in Lamberi village in Rajouri district, defence officials said.

News agency GNS while quoting the officials reported that a party of Army's 63 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation on receipt of specific operation.

In the course of searches, the team recovered a wireless set, AK-47 round, a charger and a radio set, officials said.

Confirming the development, SDPO Nowshera, Zakir Shaheen Mirza told GNS that all items have been taken into custody for due examination.

army
AK 47
Wireless

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com