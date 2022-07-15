Woman apprehended on LoC

Rajouri, July 15: A middle-aged woman has been apprehended on Line of Control in Poonch sector after which a joint team of duty forces has started questioning of the apprehended individual.
As per reports, Army troops deployed on Line of Control in Karmara area of Poonch sector noticed movement of a woman in forward location after which she was intercepted and detained. Officials said that a joint team of security forces, consisting of Army and Police is conducting questioning of the apprehended individual. They said that the identification of the person is not clear yet.