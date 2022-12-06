Woman dies, 8 injured in Rajouri road mishap

According to police, the accident took place in the late evening hours on Tuesday when an Ecco vehicle JK11D 4443 on its way to Kotranka from Rajouri plunged into a roadside gorge at Mandir Gala.

In the accident, police said, 50 years old Raziya Begum wife of Chandi Khan resident of Hubbi lost her life and her body has been retrieved from the accident site.