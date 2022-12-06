Woman dies, 8 injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri, Dec 6: A woman lost her life while eight other people sustained injuries in a road accident that took place at Mandir Gala on Rajouri Kotranka Budhal road.
According to police, the accident took place in the late evening hours on Tuesday when an Ecco vehicle JK11D 4443 on its way to Kotranka from Rajouri plunged into a roadside gorge at Mandir Gala.
In the accident, police said, 50 years old Raziya Begum wife of Chandi Khan resident of Hubbi lost her life and her body has been retrieved from the accident site.
Eight passengers traveling in the vehicle sustained injuries in the accident. All have been taken out of the gorge by rescue teams and they have been shifted to the civil hospital.
Injured include Nagina Begum (22) wife of Mohd Farooq, Aliza (3) daughter of Mohd Farooq residents of Hubbi, Mohd Shakeel (30) son of Hassan Mohd resident of Kha, Mohd Taj (45) son of Hassan Mohd resident of Hubbi, Saleema Begum (22) wife of Mohammad Shakeel resident of Hubbi, Mohd Farooq (40) son of Misri Khan resident of Hubbi, Farhan Farooq (3) son of Mohd Farooq resident of Hubbi and Mohd Faizan (3) son of Mohd Shakeel resident of Kha.