Woman dies after falling from cliff in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 7: A 28-year-old woman died after she fell off a cliff in the Kotranka area of the Rajouri district.
Police Officials identified the deceased as Shabnam Akhter (28) wife of Mohd Rafi, resident of Kotranka in Rajouri district.
As per the initial police probe, it has been reported that the lady went to collect natural vegetables from a nearby forest area when she slipped from a cliff and fell from a height.
The body of the deceased was taken into possession by police with legal proceedings and investigations set into motion.