Woman dies after falling into river in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 22: A sixty-five years old woman hailing from Kraj Mohra village of Kotranka in Rajouri died after she fell into Aans river and got washed away.
Deceased has been identified as Kali Begum resident of Kraj Mohra village of Kotranka sub division in Rajouri district.
Officials said that the woman reportedly fell into river on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and was missing since then while her body was found lying in the river at Mohra on Thursday evening.
They said that her body was fished out of river and handed over to legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities while police have started investigation into the matter in Kandi police station.