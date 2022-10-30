Woman dies mysteriously in Kalakote

Rajouri: A 23 years old young woman from Broh village of Kalakote in Rajouri died under mysterious conditions on Sunday after which police have started investigation into the matter.
The deeceased have been identified as Usha Devi wife of Kuldeep Singh resident of Broh Kalakote.
Officials said woman died under mysterious conditions on Sunday evening and initially drowning is being suspected as the cause of her death.
They said that death of women has taken place and the mysterious conditions after which investigation in the matter has been started and body of deceased has been shifted in local hospital.