Woman dies mysteriously in Rajouri village

Rajouri, Sep 3: A young woman in her mid 30s died under mysterious conditions in a village of Rajouri district. Police has started investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of her death.
The deceased has been identified as Safeena Koser (32) wife of Mohd Kafeel resident of Kalalkas.
As per police, woman was sleeping inside her house in remote Kalalkass village of Rajouri and was found dead in the morning hours. Her husband was also in the same room.
“Death of woman has happened in mysterious conditions with exact reason of death is not clear,” the officials of police said adding that deceased’s body was taken into possession by police and shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where post mortem examination was conducted.
Police further said to have taken up investigation of the matter with inquest proceedings have been initiated in police station Rajouri.