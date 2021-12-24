Woman dies of suspected asphyxiation, six family members hospitalized in J&K’s Rajouri

Official sources told Greater that the family members while asleep on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, inhaled toxic gases emanating from charcoal they had burnt inside the house and fell unconscious.

"The locals noticed it (in the morning) and shifted all of them to CHC Kalakote from where they were shifted to sub-district hospital Sunderbani where the elderly woman died while six other family members were referred to GMC Jammu," a police official said.