Woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 16: Police have started an investigation into the mysterious death of a woman in the wee hours on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Kaleema Akhter (21) wife of Mukhtar Ahmed resident of Draj Budhal.
Police said that the health of the deceased deteriorated due to the consumption of some substance following which she was hospitalised at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where she died during treatment.
Police officials said that the body of the deceased was taken into possession by police and medico-legal formalities were conducted while investigation and inquest proceedings have been started by police.