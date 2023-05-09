Woman dies under mysterious conditions in Rajouri

The police have started an investigation into the matter. The deceased has been identified as Naeem Akhter (19) daughter of Showkat Hussain and wife of Maqbool Hussain.

Police officials said that the deceased was present in her father’s house in Rugga Prat village of Sunderbani where her health deteriorated due to the consumption of some poisonous substance after which she was taken to the local civil hospital, but was declared dead.