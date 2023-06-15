Woman drowns to death in Rajouri in absence of proper bridge

Rajouri: The unavailability of a bridge over river at Aans in Rajouri’s Kotranka sub division claimed the life of a middle-aged woman who died after falling into the river while crossing it on a wooden log which is being used for movement by villagers.
Deceased has been identified as Shamim Akhter (45) wife of Khadam Hussain resident of Khadyoon village of Kotranka sub division.
Locals of the area said that a woman left her house on Thursday morning to attend a religious congregation in Kotranka and while crossing Aans river she slipped and fell into deep water of river and drowned.
The wooden log from where she slipped and fell into river has been placed there by villagers and is being used as a temporary bridge as no bridge has been constructed over the river by the Government even after demand raised by the people.
Taj Thakur, a social activist of the area, said that absence of bridge over Aans river is like a death trap for the villagers and many such incidents have taken place in the area earlier also.
He said that demand for construction of a bridge at this site is decades old and Government is yet to pay any heed. Kotranka resident Mohammad Riyaz appealed to the Government to construct a foot bridge over river Aans between Khadyoon and Kotranka and to prevent loss of precious human lives.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased woman was later fished out of river Aans and handed over to family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.
Police have started an investigation into the matter under Kandi police station.