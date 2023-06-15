Woman drowns to death in Rajouri in absence of proper bridge

Rajouri: The unavailability of a bridge over river at Aans in Rajouri’s Kotranka sub division claimed the life of a middle-aged woman who died after falling into the river while crossing it on a wooden log which is being used for movement by villagers.

Deceased has been identified as Shamim Akhter (45) wife of Khadam Hussain resident of Khadyoon village of Kotranka sub division.

Locals of the area said that a woman left her house on Thursday morning to attend a religious congregation in Kotranka and while crossing Aans river she slipped and fell into deep water of river and drowned.

The wooden log from where she slipped and fell into river has been placed there by villagers and is being used as a temporary bridge as no bridge has been constructed over the river by the Government even after demand raised by the people.