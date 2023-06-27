Woman drowns to death in Tattapani hot spring

Rajouri, June 27: A seventy years old woman hailing from Budgam district of Kashmir died after she fell in a hot water spring in Kalakote area of Rajouri district.
The hot water spring, commonly known as Tatta Pani, is a famous tourist spot in Rajouri's Kalakote subdivision where a number of people visit daily and take bath in hot water spring, a pond having natural hot water, with belief that taking bath in it ends a lot of body ailments including joint pain.
Police said that woman was present in the hot water spring when she drowned in it on Monday late evening while her body was later removed from the spring and taken into possession by police.
Deceased has been identified as Fatima (70) resident of Kralpora, Budgam.
The body was handed over to her legal heirs by police from Kalakote station after completion of necessary legal formalities.