Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Poonch

The deceased was identified as Shahmim Akhter (50) wife of Mohammad Ashraf of Ari village.
Jammu, March 8: Body of a 50-year-old woman was found under mysterious circumstances in Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

GNS reported that the body was found by police in an open field near Ari Bridge at Mendhar area of the district this morning. 

Meanwhile, police shifted the body to Sub District Hospital Mendhar for autopsy, they said.  “We have started inquest proceedings,” a police officer said. 

