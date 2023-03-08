Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Poonch

Jammu, March 8: Body of a 50-year-old woman was found under mysterious circumstances in Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.
GNS reported that the body was found by police in an open field near Ari Bridge at Mendhar area of the district this morning.
The deceased was later identified as Shahmim Akhter (50) wife of Mohammad Ashraf of Ari village.
Meanwhile, police shifted the body to Sub District Hospital Mendhar for autopsy, they said. “We have started inquest proceedings,” a police officer said.