Woman found dead with throat slit in Rajouri, murder suspected

They said that in the wee morning hours, throat-slit body of the deceased was found lying infront of her house in the village after which a team from Khawas police post rushed to the spot and took the body into possession.

"The body has been shifted to civil hospital for post mortem examination and it is being suspected to be a case of murder as the body is having throat slit," the officials said.

Police further said that investigation into the matter has been set into motion.