Woman injured in house collapse

Poonch: A young woman hailing from Balnoi village of Mendhar sub division in the district sustained injuries in an incident of house collapse on Wednesday afternoon.
The damaged house had develop cracks after last night earthquake.
Injured has been identified as Asia Parveen (22) wife of Basharat Hussain resident of Balnoi.
Reports said that in last night earthquake, the house developed some cracks while a portion of it collapsed on Wednesday afternoon in which woman got injured.
Officials informed that she has been hospitalised and is under treatment.