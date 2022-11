Poonch: A woman was killed in a bear attack in Maharkot area of Mandi tehsil of Poonch district on Thursday evening.

Locals said that she was attacked by a bear and died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Maryam Bi, wife of Sakhi Muhammad, resident of Maharkot Loran.

Police said that a team from police station Loran reached the site of the incident and took the body of the woman to Sub District Hospital Mandi for medico-legal formalities.