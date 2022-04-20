Woman killed, two others injured in Rajouri car accident

Srinagar, April 20: A woman was killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajouri district on Wednesday.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the vehicle bearing registration number JK11D-8159 met with the accident near Tralla Rehan in which one woman Shahnaz Akhter died on spot.
Two others identified as Ikhlaq Hussain and Nazia Akhter were injured in the incident.
The injured have been shifted to GMC Rajouri while police have registered a case and started investigation.