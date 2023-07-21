Woman left injured in assault over land dispute in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 21: A woman hailing from Samote village of Budhal police station in Rajouri lodged a written complaint after she sustained injuries in an incident of assault.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law in the local police station.
As per reports, Nashad Akhter daughter of Mohammad Rafiq resident of Samote Budhal got injured as she was assaulted by some of her neighbours over an old land dispute.
The woman, police officials said, got injured in the incident and has been hospitalised with her treatment going on.
They further said that eight people were allegedly involved in this incident of assault who all have been booked and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Budhal.