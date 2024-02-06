Woman, minor child go missing from LoC area of Poonch

Rajouri, Feb 6: A 35 year old woman and her minor child have gone missing from a village on Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. The intelligence and investigation agencies are suspecting her ex-filtration to Pakistan occupied J&K.

The missing woman has been identified as Shabnam Bi wife of Gulam Robani resident of Salotri in Haveli District of Poonch.

As per reports, the woman left her husband’s house on the pretext of going to meet parents in village on Line of Control but she went missing thereafter. As per police officials, the woman was last seen in village on Line of Control after which she went missing and a missing report has also been lodged in Poonch police station.

The investigation agencies and intelligence set up is now suspecting that the women has crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control. Officials said that during investigation of this missing report lodged in local police station, it has been found in aspects that the missing woman along with her minor baby, 18 month old daughter, is somewhere in PoJK after she exfiltrated from the Line of Control.

Police further said that investigation as well as legal proceeding into the matter are going on.