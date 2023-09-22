Woman murdered in Mendhar

A team of Ari police post rushed to the spot after which Mendhar police station team also reached there and body was taken into possession, said officials of police who further said that body was taken to sub district hospital Mendhar where medico-legal formalities and post mortem examination was conducted.

Police on the other hand said to have registered a case in FIR 171/23 in police station Mendhar and further investigation has been set into motion whereas accused Mohammad Khalil has been arrested.