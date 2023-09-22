Woman murdered in Mendhar

Mendhar, Sep 21: A middle aged woman from Ari village of Mendhar sub division of Jammu and Kashmirs' Poonch district was allegedly murdered by her husband. The accused has been arrested by police.
The deceased Guzanfar Bi (55) wife of Mohammad Khalil was a resident of Ari village of Mendhar.
As per police, victim was inside her house on Thursday when she was attacked with stick and a heavy hammer on head. “She was beaten up with stick and hammer leading to injuries in her head resulting on spot death,” said officials of police.
A team of Ari police post rushed to the spot after which Mendhar police station team also reached there and body was taken into possession, said officials of police who further said that body was taken to sub district hospital Mendhar where medico-legal formalities and post mortem examination was conducted.
Police on the other hand said to have registered a case in FIR 171/23 in police station Mendhar and further investigation has been set into motion whereas accused Mohammad Khalil has been arrested.