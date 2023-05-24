Woman washed away, 3 persons rescued in flash floods in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: A woman got washed away while three people were rescued during twin operations in Rajouri and Poonch districts as the water level rose in many rivulets in the region due to heavy rainfall.

Officials said that in the late afternoon hours on Wednesday, two women were crossing the Betar River in Noorkote village on the Line of Control in the Poonch sector. They got trapped in strong water currents as the water level rose sharply amid heavy rainfall in the area.

They said that locals of the area started an operation with teams of police, army, and SDRF during which one woman namely Naseem Akhter (30) wife of Safeer Hussain resident of Noorkote was traced and rescued. "The rescued woman is with her family and is stable," the officials said.

Another woman identified by police as Kurzam Bi (40) wife of Mohammad Sadiq resident of Tugloo Noorkote was still missing and it is believed that she got washed away in strong water currents.

"Efforts are going on to track the second woman but so far there is no positive result," police further said.