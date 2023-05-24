Woman washed away, 3 persons rescued in flash floods in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: A woman got washed away while three people were rescued during twin operations in Rajouri and Poonch districts as the water level rose in many rivulets in the region due to heavy rainfall.
Officials said that in the late afternoon hours on Wednesday, two women were crossing the Betar River in Noorkote village on the Line of Control in the Poonch sector. They got trapped in strong water currents as the water level rose sharply amid heavy rainfall in the area.
They said that locals of the area started an operation with teams of police, army, and SDRF during which one woman namely Naseem Akhter (30) wife of Safeer Hussain resident of Noorkote was traced and rescued. "The rescued woman is with her family and is stable," the officials said.
Another woman identified by police as Kurzam Bi (40) wife of Mohammad Sadiq resident of Tugloo Noorkote was still missing and it is believed that she got washed away in strong water currents.
"Efforts are going on to track the second woman but so far there is no positive result," police further said.
On the other hand, two men trapped in the river in Rajouri town were rescued during an operation on Wednesday evening. Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri, Mudassir Hussain said that information was received on Wednesday evening that two men were crossing the Darhali river near Tariq bridge of Rajouri town and the duo were trapped in strong water currents.
He said that joint teams of police and SDRF with the help of locals started an operation during which both the men were successfully rescued from river water.
Police identified the two men as Ankush Kumar resident of Dharamsal Rajouri and Sunil Kumar son of Dukh Ram resident of Patiala Punjab, at present Rajouri. Officers said that both of them are stable and out of danger. Police on the other hand issued a fresh advisory with SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh asking people to stay away from river bodies.
"People are requested not to move close to water bodies especially rivers in view of apprehensions of flash floods amid rainfall," SSP Rajouri said.
People should also refrain from grazing their cattle near water bodies till there is an improvement in weather conditions, the officer mentioned in this advisory.
Additional District Magistrate Rajouri, Rajeev K Khajuria on the other hand also asked people to stay away from water bodies and not to take their cattle and vehicles close to rivers. He mentioned the rise in water level in some water bodies due to heavy rainfall.
Alongside it, officials of district administration Rajouri and Poonch said that in view of bad weather conditions, an advisory has been issued while there are no other reports of any loss of life or major loss of property.