Woman’s death case | Protest held at Salani for speedy probe

Poonch, July 31: Family members of a woman who died mysteriously a few days ago held protest demonstration in Rajouri town demanding a speedy probe into the case.
They assembled at Salani bridge in main town Rajouri where they blocked the road holding protest demonstration. They said that a woman from Agrathi village and married in Palullian died mysteriously a few days ago after which police have started investigation into the matter.
The protesters demanding speedy probe blocked Salani bridge which however was opened instantly by police after a team of police station Rajouri reached the spot.
Protesters were informed that a case under relevant sections of law is already under investigation with some detentions have also been made.