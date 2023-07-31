Pir Panjal

Woman’s death case | Protest held at Salani for speedy probe

Protest (Representational Pic)
Protest (Representational Pic)

Poonch, July 31: Family members of a woman who died mysteriously a few days ago held protest demonstration in Rajouri town demanding a speedy probe into the case. 

They assembled at Salani bridge in main town Rajouri where they blocked the road holding protest demonstration. They said that a woman from Agrathi village and married in Palullian died mysteriously a few days ago after which police have started investigation into the matter.

The protesters demanding speedy probe blocked Salani bridge which however was opened instantly by police after a team of police station Rajouri reached the spot.

Protesters were informed that a case under relevant sections of law is already under investigation with some detentions have also been made.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com