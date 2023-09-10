Work of school building in Mendhar awaits completion for 11 years

Locals from this village of Mendhar sub division said that Government Primary School Bandian Nar is located in Kas Blari village of Mendhar sub division and falls under Mankote education zone.

They said that 60 students are presently admitted in the institution with two teachers posted here but the problem is with the building of the institution which is dilapidated and bad in condition.

“Work for construction of school building was taken up 11 years ago and the proposed building comprised two classrooms and one office.” said locals.