Work of school building in Mendhar awaits completion for 11 years

Mendhar, Sep 10: Started eleven years ago, the work for construction of building of Government Primary School Bandian Nar awaits completion.
Locals from this village of Mendhar sub division said that Government Primary School Bandian Nar is located in Kas Blari village of Mendhar sub division and falls under Mankote education zone.
They said that 60 students are presently admitted in the institution with two teachers posted here but the problem is with the building of the institution which is dilapidated and bad in condition.
“Work for construction of school building was taken up 11 years ago and the proposed building comprised two classrooms and one office.” said locals.
“Only walls and roof have been built and remaining work including plaster, floor, doors and windows is pending,” they said adding that due to poor quality work, the roof of school building is turning dilapidated and water leaks in creating hardship for students.
“It becomes impossible for the students to study in the classrooms as water falls over them from the roof,” the locals said adding that a villager in the vicinity has handed over a roof of his own to be used temporarily but most of the classes of the school are run in open with risk of collapse of the building looming large.
They appealed Jammu and Kashmir Government to take up work for completion of the school building at the earliest so that students can get a proper school building to study in.
On being contacted, Deputy Chief Education Officer Mendhar, Mohammad Latif said that an amount to the tune of 4 lakh and 40 thousands was sanctioned for this building 11 years ago with 4 lakh rupees standing utilised while remaining 40 thousands have been deposited to the department as lapse fund.
He confirmed that work for the school building is still pending.
“We have taken up this matter with the highest authorities with request to sanction a new school building as well as sanctioning of funds to repair the existing one,” he said.