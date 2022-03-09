Work on Rajouri irrigation canal stalled

Rajouri, Mar 9: The work on the Aans irrigation canal in Rajouri district has been stalled for a long time now with the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department citing want of administrative approval and technical sanctions as the reason for halting of work.
The three-decades-old project was aimed for both irrigation and water supply in parts of Rajouri and Kotranka subdivisions.
The project was again taken up by the previous Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government after the intervention of the local legislator Chaudhary Zulfkar Ali who was a cabinet minister then.
After the necessary codal work, the work on the project was started in September 2015 by then Sub Divisional Magistrate Kotranka and the work was allotted to ECI-SRM Projects.
As per the initial specifications of the project disclosed officially at the start of the work, it was said that the length of the main canal would be between 69 to 70 km and a tunnel measuring around 1.38 km would be constructed under the project.
The project was aimed to benefit around 7000 families and around 50,000 people in the villages of both Kotranka and Rajouri subdivisions.
As per the project, the total length of the distribution system was to be over 40 km.
In October 2017, after a halt of two years, then cabinet minister Zulfkar Ali started work in another part of the project in Hubbi village.
In March 2021, then Deputy Commissioner Rajouri visited the area of the project in the Kotranka subdivision and it was said that this project had been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 53 crore with an expenditure of Rs 13 crore incurred till then.
At that time, the executive agency had said that of the 1.38 km tunnel, 310 meters had already been constructed.
The I&FC Department would state that the project would not only increase the land under irrigation but also increase the productivity and prosperity of the area besides entailing employment benefits for the youth of the region.
The department now blames not getting administrative approval and technical sanction as the reasons for the inordinate delay in the completion of the project.
Executive Engineer I&FC Rajouri division Mushtaq Ahmad said that Anas irrigation canal was estimated at Rs 53.99 crore as per SSR of 2012 and comprised the main canal, tunnel, and four distributaries.
He said Rs 20.57 crore was made available during the current financial year but the claim of the contractor could not get cleared for want of administrative approval and technical sanction of the project.
“The matter was taken up with the Administrative Department as the DPR submitted for accord of administrative approval is still lying in the civil secretariat Jammu,” he said.
Ahmad said that this matter had recently been taken up by the Chief Engineer, I&FC Department.
“As and when necessary administrative approval and technical sanction is approved, the claim of the contractor will be cleared and the work resumed for execution,” he said.