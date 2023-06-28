Work on Ratala bridge in Rajouri resumes after several years

Rajouri: The Department of Roads and Buildings (Public Works) has finally resumed the work on Ratala bridge in Rajouri after a gap of several years bringing smile on the faces of people in the area.

This newspaper in its Sunday’s edition carried a news about this project for the construction of bridge over the river at Ratala in Rajouri on which work was started in 2018 but after completion of base portion the remaining part of work was closed and no work was done further from last five years.

Locals of the areas located at the boundary of Rajouri and Kotranka tehsil had staged a protest at bridge construction site demanding resumption of pending work terming unavailability of bridge on the river as a big risk for their lives.

Meanwhile, the Department of R&B has now resumed the work on this project with some necessary shuttering material dropped there and locals have been informed about the start of work for laying of slab in next four days.

“The department brought some shuttering material and some other construction material at the site and officials have told us that work for laying concrete slab will be started in the next 4 to 5 days and bridge construction work will be completed within a couple of months,” the locals of the area said.

They categorised work for construction of this bridge as important for the area to prevent loss of lives stating that many villagers have already died while crossing this river during rainy season.