Work remains incomplete for over 7 years on Panjnara PHC building in Rajouri

Rajouri: The residents of Panjnara village area of Kotranka sub division in Rajouri have called for a probe to fix responsibility for the reasons behind delay in completion of work for construction of primary health center building in the area.

Locals said that a Primary Health Center was sanctioned for the village which is being run through temporary arrangements and this vital health institution catering to needs of thousands of people has no building of its own.

“This is a vital health institution as it caters healthcare needs of thousands of people from Panjnara, Phalni and other adjoining villages but the Government has failed to construct the building of this center even after seven years of starting work,” said Khursheed Ahmed, a local resident. Locals said that building work is almost half complete, but the remaining part “ is pending and there seems no ray of hope as the work is lying suspended for a long time.”