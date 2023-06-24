Work remains incomplete on vital bridge in Rajouri even after 5 years

Rajouri: Started five years ago in 2018, a vital bridge over the river at Ratala in Rajouri is yet to get completed.

The villagers are up in arms against the Jammu and Kashmir Government citing risk to their lives while crossing the river especially during monsoon days.

The people from the area also assembled at bridge construction site and held protest demonstration against the Government raising slogans demanding completion of bridge construction project the work of which is lying suspended since long.

Locals said that the work was started in 2018 and the project is for construction of a bridge over river at Ratala and site of bridge construction is in Ladote Jamola area and falls on boundaries of Rajouri and Koteranka tehsils as well as assembly constituencies.

The area is located at a distance of thirteen kilometres from Rajouri town and is a densely populated village.