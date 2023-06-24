Work remains incomplete on vital bridge in Rajouri even after 5 years

Rajouri: Started five years ago in 2018, a vital bridge over the river at Ratala in Rajouri is yet to get completed.
The villagers are up in arms against the Jammu and Kashmir Government citing risk to their lives while crossing the river especially during monsoon days.
The people from the area also assembled at bridge construction site and held protest demonstration against the Government raising slogans demanding completion of bridge construction project the work of which is lying suspended since long.
Locals said that the work was started in 2018 and the project is for construction of a bridge over river at Ratala and site of bridge construction is in Ladote Jamola area and falls on boundaries of Rajouri and Koteranka tehsils as well as assembly constituencies.
The area is located at a distance of thirteen kilometres from Rajouri town and is a densely populated village.
People said that the work for this bridge construction was started in 2018 and a major portion of project was completed but slab laying and construction of upper surface is pending and work is yet to be completed even after a gap of five years.
The locals while mentioning about risk to lives due to the unavailability of bridge on river said that many precious human lives have already been lost at the site as many people got washed away while crossing river at the site. A pregnant woman also died due to delay in shifting her towards hospital during labour pain at a time when the river was under flood.
“We are law abiding citizens and will always raise our voice in a democracy in a peaceful way but this is fifth time that we have assembled here and are protesting against failure of Jammu and Kashmir Government and its Public Works Department to complete a project of bridge construction even after a long gap of five years,” said locals.
On being contacted, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (R&B) Rajouri, Sardar Khan said that work on this bridge construction project is set to resume in a day or two.
“Our material including shuttering material has already started to reach the site and work will resume in a day or two,” said the Executive Engineer.
He added, “We will work for laying of slab on bridge besides some other pending surface work.”
The Executive Engineer further assured that work on this bridge project will get completed in the next couple of months.