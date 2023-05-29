Work remains stalled on road connecting ST area in Rajouri with Hindu cave

Rajouri, May 29: The work on a link road to connect an ancient Hindu cave and a hamlet of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) population has been stalled for the last couple of years here.
Local residents are pinning hopes to see the road completed. The road, which falls under the domain of the Public Works Department (Roads and Building Department), starts from Government Middle School Mankote and is set to end at Bani Mohalla which is a hamlet of nomadic Scheduled Tribe population of people from the Gujjar community.
The road is also of immense value for religious tourism grounds as it will connect the ancient Shiv Parivar cave located at a hilltop in Mankote village.
Locals of the area said that work on this road was started almost half a decade ago and earthwork of around a 1-kilometer stretch has been executed but work remains stalled since then.
The road starts from Government Middle School Mankote and will end at Bani Mohalla of the village which is a hamlet of people from the tribal Gujjar community who still are living a life of hardships in the absence of the road, said Suresh Kumar Sharma, a resident of the area.
He added, “ Around four hundred souls in Kote Mohalla, Guffa Mohalla, and Bani Mohalla are still without road connectivity.”
Mohammad Aslam, a man from the Gujjar community said that this road reflects the failure of the Public Works Department to provide connectivity to some areas of urgent need. Reiterating the demand of the people, Aslam said that the government should immediately get work on this road resumed.
Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department in Rajouri division told Greater Kashmir that the link road from Middle School Mankote to Bani ST Mohalla is under construction.
“This road is a fair weather road up to 200 meters in length,” said the officer. He further informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the road has been submitted for sanction.