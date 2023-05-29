Work remains stalled on road connecting ST area in Rajouri with Hindu cave

Local residents are pinning hopes to see the road completed. The road, which falls under the domain of the Public Works Department (Roads and Building Department), starts from Government Middle School Mankote and is set to end at Bani Mohalla which is a hamlet of nomadic Scheduled Tribe population of people from the Gujjar community.

The road is also of immense value for religious tourism grounds as it will connect the ancient Shiv Parivar cave located at a hilltop in Mankote village.