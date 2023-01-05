Workshop for dental healthcare staff organised in Rajouri

Rajouri: The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today inaugurated a workshop for dental health care staff to improve dental health care in the medical institutions of the region.

The event was organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The dental workshop also included an educational program that provides information and resources to help promote better oral health among the residents.

At the outset of the event, experts educated the participants about the latest dental care procedures including maxillofacial surgeries-endodontic and restorative, prophylaxis and other treatment protocols.

It was also informed that special awareness programs are also being organised across the district to educate the public about the importance of dental hygiene.

Addressing the event, the DC hailed the initiative of the health department.

“This is a proud moment for everyone.

We are committed to provide the best dental care services to our people and I’m delighted that this dental workshop will help us reach that goal,” he added.