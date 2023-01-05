Workshop for dental healthcare staff organised in Rajouri

Rajouri: The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today inaugurated a workshop for dental health care staff to improve dental health care in the medical institutions of the region.
The event was organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The dental workshop also included an educational program that provides information and resources to help promote better oral health among the residents.
At the outset of the event, experts educated the participants about the latest dental care procedures including maxillofacial surgeries-endodontic and restorative, prophylaxis and other treatment protocols.
It was also informed that special awareness programs are also being organised across the district to educate the public about the importance of dental hygiene.
Addressing the event, the DC hailed the initiative of the health department.
“This is a proud moment for everyone.
We are committed to provide the best dental care services to our people and I’m delighted that this dental workshop will help us reach that goal,” he added.
He urged dental surgeons to work with utmost care and dedication to ensure that quality dental care services are provided to the general public.
He underlined the need to educate the people about the importance of oral hygiene for early prevention of dental diseases.
Later, prizes were also distributed among the dental surgeons for their performance in the year 2022.
Deputy Director Dentistry Jammu, Dr. Sanjay Sharma; CMO Dr. Abdul Hamid Zargar; Dy CMO, Dr. Manohar Rana; DIO, Dr. Devraj; DTO, Dr. Khalid Mansoor; DAO, Dr. Farooq Mir; DPM, Dr. Asief Mir; Nodal Officer Dentistry District Rajouri, Dr. Ghulam Qadir; Block Medical Officers and dental surgeons attended the workshop.