World Autism Day event organised in Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 2: On World Autism Day, District Social Welfare Officer along with other spokespersons celebrated the day in Rajouri on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal.
The event was attended by parents of autistic children, teachers, healthcare professionals, and other community members. The celebration featured speeches, interactive sessions, and awareness-raising activities to educate people about autism spectrum disorders and how to support individuals living with autism.
The spokespersons emphasised the importance of early diagnosis and intervention, which can make a significant difference in the lives of people with autism. They also highlighted the need for inclusive education and employment opportunities for people with autism.
The District Social Welfare Officer said, “autism is a complex disorder that affects individuals in different ways. It is crucial that we raise awareness about this condition and provide support to individuals and families affected by it.”
The event concluded with a pledge to continue raising awareness about autism and to work towards creating a more inclusive society for individuals with autism.