World Environment Day observed across Rajouri

Rajouri, June 5: Several programmes to observe and celebrate World Environment Day were held across Rajouri district on Monday.
Municipal Council Rajouri organised an event aimed at promoting cleanliness and waste segregation which was chaired by President of the Council, Mohammad Arif, alongwith vice president Bharat Bushan Vaid. A fleet of e-rickshaws meant for garbage collection was also flagged off during this event with President of municipal council Rajouri terming it an attempt to promote the message of environment conservation.
Several saplings were also planted during the event in Bela Park during this event on World Environment Day. Similarly, the occasion was jointly celebrated by the Environmental Sciences, Centre for Biodiversity Studies, Department of Mathematical Sciences and NSS Wing of BGSB University, Rajouri.