World Health Day observed

Doda, Apr 7: The Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College Doda celebrated World Health Day 2023 with an interactive session and various events focusing on this year's theme "Health for All."
Dr Walied K Balwan, Senior Resident, gave an introductory speech about current public health problems and their impact, followed by a lecture by Dr Suresh K Kotwal, Head of Department of Community Medicine, on the global scenario, achievements, and challenges in the public health sector.
Various events, including seminars and poster presentations, were held, and MBBS students participated enthusiastically. The session ended with a vote of thanks by Dr Walied K Balwan.
Similar programs were held at Urban Health Training Centre (UHTC) Ghat and Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) Bhalla. HOD Community Medicine Dr Suresh K Kotwal attended the event, with logistic support provided by Chief Accounts Officer Mr. Mohd Iqbal, and support from staff of the Department of Community Medicine and Audio-Visual section of GMC Doda. Appreciation certificates and trophies were distributed among the participating MBBS students.