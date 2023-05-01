Yasin Choudhary assumes charge of DC Poonch

Poonch: Yasin M Choudhary on Monday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Poonch in the presence of all the officers of district administration.

Yasin is a 2015 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre and he succeeded InderJeet as Deputy Commissioner Poonch.

The incoming Deputy commissioner was accorded a warm reception by the general public of district Poonch along with PRIs and civil society.

Moreover, a special reception was organised for the incoming Deputy Commissioner by the staff members of the Deputy Commissioners’ office.