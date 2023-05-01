Yasin Choudhary assumes charge of DC Poonch

Poonch: Yasin M Choudhary on Monday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Poonch in the presence of all the officers of district administration.
Yasin is a 2015 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre and he succeeded InderJeet as Deputy Commissioner Poonch.
The incoming Deputy commissioner was accorded a warm reception by the general public of district Poonch along with PRIs and civil society.
Moreover, a special reception was organised for the incoming Deputy Commissioner by the staff members of the Deputy Commissioners’ office.
A team of officers led by Additional District Development Commissioner Malikzada Sheraz ul Haq welcomed the new Deputy Commissioner at Bimber Gali(BG) along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonch Tahir Mustafa Malik, Chief Planning Officer Poonch Maqsood Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Poonch Zaheer Ahmed Kaifi and several other officers.
He was previously serving in the UT Government as Managing Director of Kashmir Power distribution corporation Limited. An alumnus of IIT-Roorkee, Yasin served at various positions that include SDM Mahore, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, and Director NRHM with an additional charge of Ayushmann Bharat.
During his interaction with staff in the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Yasin advised officers to be vigilant in their duties and create a corruption-free environment for the general public of Poonch.