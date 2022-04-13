Years on, govt fails to build road to connect Nagoon shrine

Rajouri, Apr 13: Public Works Department has allegedly failed to build a road connecting the famous Nagoon shrine . Work on an under construction road is incomplete for more than a decade.
Locals from the area told Greater Kashmir that thousands of devotees from across Jammu and Kashmir pay obeisance at the shrine.
" A road construction work to connect this shrine was started more than a decade ago and this road starts at Palullian Top near Ziyarit Sharif from Dassal to Keri road and ends at Nagoon touching Keri to Nagoon road," locals said.
The locals further claimed that multiple contacts have been established with the officers concerned who paid no attention.
They said that besides shrine, this under construction road also connects Nagoon village having dense human population .
They appealed the Jammu and Kashmir Government to intervene into this matter and to get this road project completed at the earliest.
On being contacted, Executive Engineer PWD Division Rajouri, Maqbool Hussain said that construction of this road upto Ziyarit Sadiq Sahib stand approved under Border Area Development Programme (BADP).
"This road is completed upto Shingle level and remaining work is halted due to lack of funds and pending liability of contractor," he added.