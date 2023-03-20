Young man dies after falling from truck in Poonch

Poonch: A young man lost his life after he fell from a moving truck at Sekloo village of Mandi tehsil in Poonch district.
The deceased has been identified as Ajaz Ahmed son of Mohammad Afzal resident of Baila Mandi village of Poonch district.
Officials of police said that the man was traveling on a truck JK02AP 4319 when he fell from the vehicle and sustained injuries with locals of the area rushed him to sub-district hospital Mandi but he was declared as brought dead.
Body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites after medico-legal formalities in sub district hospital Mandi while police have lodged a case under relevant sections of law in local police station.