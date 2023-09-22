Young man drowns in Rajouri river

Srinagar: A 21 year old man from Arnas area of Reasi died after getting drowned in Suktoh river.

The incident took place at Irwan Khanetar village near Rajouri town and body of deceased was fished out of river body by local divers and team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Locals said that Joginder Singh son of Punjab Singh resident of Arnas Reasi was present in Irwan Khanetar village alongwith some of his friends and they had come in Rajouri to work as labourers.

The deceased went for bathing in local river when he was drowned, said locals adding that body of deceased was fished out of water body by local diver Kamal Kishore and other locals with the help of team of SDRF.

Police said to have started legal proceedings into the matter.