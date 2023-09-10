Young man found dead in Nowshera village

Rajouri, Sep 10: A twenty three year old young man hailing from Bareri village of Nowshera died under mysterious conditions after which police have started investigation into the matter.
Deceased was identified as Mohit Kumar (23) son of Bhagwan Dass resident of Bareri Nowshera.
As per police, locals from this area spotted a body lying there on Sunday morning after which police was informed and a team from local police station reached the spot. The body was taken into possession by police team, officials said, and medico-legal formalities and post mortem examination was conducted later on.
Police have started investigation and inquest proceedings under CrPC 174.