Young man found dead in Nowshera village

Deceased was identified as Mohit Kumar (23) son of Bhagwan Dass resident of Bareri Nowshera.

As per police, locals from this area spotted a body lying there on Sunday morning after which police was informed and a team from local police station reached the spot. The body was taken into possession by police team, officials said, and medico-legal formalities and post mortem examination was conducted later on.

Police have started investigation and inquest proceedings under CrPC 174.