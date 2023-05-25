Young man injured in Poonch LoC explosion

Rajouri: A young man hailing from Qasba Upper village in Poonch was injured in an anti personnel land mine explosion at a forward location in the area on Thursday evening.

Injured has been identified as Mohammad Javed (25) son of Mohd Sharif resident of ward 4 in Mohala Saki wala, Qasba Upper.

Police officials said the man was grazing his goats and sheep on Line of Control when he inadvertently stepped over an anti personnel land mine that caused explosion.