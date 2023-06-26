Young man’s body found in Sunderbani river

Rajouri, June 26: Body of a twenty six years old young man was found in river in Thandapani village of Sunderbani in Rajouri district after which police have started investigation into the matter.
Deceased has been identified as Rajat Khajuria (26) resident of Bagla village of Thandapani in Sunderbani. Police said that some villagers spotted a body lying in river on Monday evening after which they informed police and a team headed by SHO Sunderbani Deepak Pathania reached the spot and body was taken into possession.