Young shopkeeper dies mysteriously in Mendhar village

Poonch: A 22-year-old young shopkeeper running his garment store at Dhargaloon in Mendhar died mysteriously with his body found inside the shop.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yaseer Khan resident of Dhargaloon village of Mendhar. Officials of police said that the body of the deceased was found inside his shop at Dhargaloon in the wee morning hours on Thursday after which a police team reached the spot and took the body into possession.

Medico-legal formalities were later conducted in a local hospital and an investigation into the matter has been started under Gursai police station of Mendhar sub division, said officials of police.