Young woman murdered in Rajouri’s Gundha village

The police have detained the victim’s husband and father in law so far. Victim has been identified as Sameena Bi (28) wife of Zulfikar Ali resident of Gundha village of Khawas tehsil in Rajouri.

As per police, in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, woman’s body was found lying near her house in the village after which a team of police from Khawas police post rushed to the spot and took the body into its possession.