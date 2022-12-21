Young woman murdered in Rajouri’s Gundha village

Rajouri, Dec 21: A young woman from Gundha village of Rajouri was found murdered near her house with her body having deep wounds.
The police have detained the victim’s husband and father in law so far. Victim has been identified as Sameena Bi (28) wife of Zulfikar Ali resident of Gundha village of Khawas tehsil in Rajouri.
As per police, in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, woman’s body was found lying near her house in the village after which a team of police from Khawas police post rushed to the spot and took the body into its possession.
Body was shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri on Wednesday morning where a post mortem examination was conducted by a board of doctors.
As per police, besides some other wounds on her body, the woman’s body is having throat slit which is suspected to be the prime cause of woman’s death.
The parental family of the victim accused her husband and father in law for murder and said that the woman had been murdered under a well hatched conspiracy.
“ Her husband and other members of family are involved in the crime and we demand a thorough investigation and justice,” said her mother and younger brother.
Police have detained the victim’s husband and father-in-law but no formal arrest has been made.
A case under section 302 IPC amounting to murder has been registered in Budhal police station and police post Khawas is conducting investigation into the matter.