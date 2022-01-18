‘Youth arrested for militant links in Poonch’
Rajouri, Jan 18: A local youth was arrested for his links while incriminating material of militant outfits was recovered from his possession in Poonch, security forces said Tuesday.
A security official said that the arrested youth was active in providing vital information to militant outfits besides luring youth of the area towards militancy.
He said that based on specific information, a search operation was launched in Baila village of PoonchMandi during which a local youth AnjumMehmood, son of GhulamMohiuddin of Baila was detained after he was found in possession of incriminating material.
The security official said that during the initial investigation it was found that the arrested youth was instrumental in providing valuable information related to security forces to certain militant outfits.
“The incriminating material recovered from his position creates a suspicion that he could be involved in spreading this material among other youth,” he said.
Meanwhile, Police said that the youth was connected with militants through social media networks and was instrumental in providing information to them about security force establishments and sharing seditious material.
Police said that he was trying to engage and motivate other youth of the area to join militant ranks.
Police registered a case under FIR No 10/2022 under Section 120 B, 121, and 122 of the Indian Penal Code and 3/13 of the UAPA.