Youth Congress workers detained in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 25: Police on Friday detained several youth Congress workers including district president Azhar Mehmood during a protest held in support of Yuva Rajput Sabha.
The protesters, headed by youth congress district president, assembled at Salani Bridge and held protest. They were protesting in support of Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders of Jammu and called for their immediate release from custody, quashing FIR against them and addressing genuine demands including Sarore Toll Plaza and installation of smart meters.
The Youth Congress workers attempted to block Salani Bridge but a team of police headed by SHO Rajouri Aejaz Ahmed Wani foiled their attempt following which scores of Youth Congress workers were detained and shifted to police station.