Youth found dead in field in Poonch

Poonch, July 10: The dead body of a 21-year-old youth was recovered from a field, around 3-kilometers from his residence,in Banola in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
They said the body of the youth, Wasid Ahmed (21) son of Mohammad Aslam was found under mysterious conditions by a police party which reached the spot immediately after being informed about it.
Quoting SHO Mendhar, GNS reported that proceedings have been initiated and the body has been shifted to hospital for postmortem.